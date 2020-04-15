Top gongs for Clare wineries

Their gates might be currently closed to visitors, but from behind their closed doors a number of Clare Valley wineries are jumping for joy at being named in the Gourmet Traveller WINE annual Best Cellar Door Awards.

Among those to receive accolades in the regionally categorized awards were Sevenhill (Best Large Cellar Door); Skillogalee (Star Cellar Door and Best Accommdation); Grosset Wines (Best Small Cellar Door); Mount Horrocks Wines (Best Tasting Experience); Pikes Wines – Slate (Cellar Door with Best Food).

Sevenhill Cellars cellar door manager Adele Agars said the winery was thrilled with the recognition as Best Large Cellar Door and said the team aimed to provide a “memorable experience” for every customer.

“We have so much to offer here, Sevenhill is immersed in history,” she said

“Picturesque surroundings, locally quarried stone buildings and award-winning wines. These are all signatures of a visit to the oldest winery in the Clare Valley.”