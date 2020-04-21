Golden North scoops top award

Golden North is definitely no longer the Mid North’s best kept secret, once again scooping the top prize for Australia’s favourite ice cream.

For an unprecedented third consecutive year, the famous Laura brand which produces a cool 12.5 million tonnes of ice cream each year, has been named number one by Canstar Blue in an independent survey of 2791 customers.

Golden North was the only brand to score a five-star rating for overall satisfaction as well as top marks for taste, consistency and packaging.

Canstar Blue’s 2020 survey ranked 18 ice cream tub brands, including Golden North, Connoisseur, Bulla, Peters, Magnum (Streets), Haagen-Dazs, ALDI Monarc, Sara Lee and Ben & Jerrys.

The best ice cream tub brands in Australia, as rated by consumers in Canstar Blue’s 2020 review were:

Number one Golden North, followed by Blue Ribbon (Streets), Connoisseur, Bulla, Peters, Magnum (Streets), Haagen-Dazs, ALDI Monarc, Weis, Woolworths, Sara Lee, Coles, Cadbury, Ben & Jerry’s, Sara Lee, Coles, Cadbury and finally Ben & Jerry’s.

Golden North marketing director Trevor Pomery said the entire team was overwhelmed with the news.

“We were humbled the first and second year to receive such an amazing accolade, but to be consecutive winners three years running has completely blown us away,” he said.

“To be rated in this category amongst some pretty impressive competitors is truly amazing. To us it is recognition that our decision to continue making our ice cream with fresh milk and fresh cream was the correct decision.

“This award is a huge win not only for us and our 65 factory employees, in SA’s mid-north town of Laura, but for South Australia as a whole. What a win for our state. We’re so grateful.”

Mr Pomery said the popularity of Golden North product was spreading, with interstate customers discovering the well-known local brand many South Australians have grown up eating.

“We receive many requests from interstate customers who have tried our ice cream on holiday to SA and surrounds, to bring the ice-cream to their local shelves,” he said.

“We have certainly expanded our interstate stockists in the past 12 months, with big thanks to IGA who has really come on board to support this expansion, and hope to make it available in more locations in the near future.”

While the current COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected Golden North’s food service market supplies to pubs, clubs and restaurants across Australia, its international exports continue.

Mr Pomery said in this month alone, two containers of Golden North ice cream would still be exported out to China and Vietnam.

Established in 1923, the privately owned and operated ice cream manufacturer produces a wide variety of ice creams including the iconic Giant Twins ice cream bar which recently relaunched with three new flavours (adding spearmint, strawberry and banana to its iconic vanilla flavour), with a snap and share indent and updated packaging.