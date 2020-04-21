Show me the money

THERE is $55,000 up for grabs in renewable energy company, Pacific Hydro’s 2020 Clements Gap Sustainable Communities Fund.

Applications close on April 30, and eligible community groups and not-for-profit organisations from Clements Gap, Crystal Brook, Red Hill, Port Broughton, Mundoora and Wandearah are being encouraged to apply for project funding of up to $10,000 per project.

Applications for benefits from Clements Gap Wind Farm will be accepted across five funding areas of education and training, health and welfare, sport and recreation, the arts and culture, and the environment.

The Sustainable Communities Fund is the key pillar of Pacific Hydro’s Community Investment Program.

Since 2005, the program has provided more than $3.7 million to over 800 sustainable projects in its host communities across Australia.

Senior Project Leader Community Investment and Communications, Bernadette Holland, said she was looking forward to seeing what innovative projects local community groups came up with in 2020.

“We are proud to be able to support so many wonderful projects that have such a positive and lasting impact on small communities,” Ms Holland said.

Last year, successful projects included a nature play playground at Bowman Park; a community garden at Crystal Brook Men’s Shed; Netball shelter sheds at Gulnare Redhill Football and Netball Club; sprinklers at Port Broughton Bowling Club; furniture upgrades at Mundoora Community Sports Club and wind protection for players at Wandearah Tennis Club to name but a few.

Pacific Hydro is also seeking nominations from community members interested in being part of the Clements Gap Sustainable Communities Fund Allocation Panel for 2020.

Questions regarding the Fund or the panel can be directed to Bernadette Holland on 1800 730 734 or enquiries@pacifichydro.com.au