$1m spend proposed for Two Wells main street upgrade

Adelaide Plains Council (APC) has released plans for a significant makeover of the Two Wells main street for public consultation, which it hopes to fund through the Federal Government’s Drought Communities Program (Round 2) and the state government’s Open Space and Places for People Grant program.

The project is a significant upgrade of the town’s ageing thoroughfare, which will see close to $1 million spent over the next 12 months.

Brand new public toilets, three safe pedestrian crossings, improved parking, a nature play area and a “village heart” community gathering precinct are all on the agenda in Two Wells’ main street makeover after draft plans were endorsed by Adelaide Plains Council following its April 27 meeting.

By the end of this year, APC boldly hopes to see a range of smaller projects within the broader Two Wells Main Street Upgrade, come to fruition.

Included in the plan by urban design consultants Jensen Plus, are: a revitalised public space next to the library, loosely named the Two Wells Village Green, that incorporates a nature play space; new public toilets compliant with family change facilities; new swales, rain gardens and onsite stormwater retention integrated into public reserves; increased shade and larger street trees; raised planters, protuberances and increased planting; new seating and bin enclosures; the extension of the pedestrian path to the northern end of Old Port Wakefield Road; installation of three temporary refuge island pedestrian crossings; and a new gateway roundabout with pedestrian crossing and refuge to the Liberty development.

Large town gateway markers visible from Port Wakefield Road as well as improved main street markers, signage and interpretive historical signage are also on the cards.

The plan also outlines medium (by the year 2022) and longer term projects, which could see public artwork installations, upgrades to parking near the bakery and town oval entrance, a more connected trail to the historic wells area, and building and shop front improvements.

While the bulk of the work surrounding the draft plan has been compiled by Jensen Plus, local business owners, community leaders and sporting group representatives were invited by council to contribute via a workshop held in early March, prior to current social distancing restrictions.

Two Wells local, Malcolm Frost, did not take part in the reference group but is keen to see the town’s main street move forward.

“We can’t wait to see the old police house removed,” he said.

“That building should have been gone years ago, it’s been unoccupied for years.”

At the council meeting, which was conducted remotely and streamed live on YouTube, councillors were invited to discuss the plan, with Jensen Plus director Michael McKeown on hand to answer questions.

And speak unreservedly they did, with various concerns raised.

Mayor Wasley highlighted funds for the project would be sourced outside of council.

“This is coming through without any deficit to ratepayers’ pockets,” he said.

“We’re very excited to be able to provide this for the public.”

The draft Old Port Wakefield Road, Two Wells Masterplan will be available for public consultation during May.

Visit the APC website www.apc.sa.gov.au for more information.