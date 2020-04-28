A stitch in time will save your mind

With the current pandemic situation, people have turned their hands to many different things including gardening, art and needlework.

The repeditiveness of cross stitch can have a rather meditating effect, making it a perfect activity to do while in isolation.

The History Trust of South Australia’s Centre of Democracy is encouraging members of the public to pick up a needle and thread for Stitch & Resist – a participatory craftivism (craft/activism) project, designed to address the urgent question: “How do we resist injustice, engage in the everyday practice of pluralist democracy – and take care of our wellbeing while in the midst of a global pandemic?”

Centred around the beginner-friendly medium of cross-stitching, Stitch & Resist invites individual change-makers, community groups and organisations from around the world to make and share work that demonstrates how craft can be deployed to respond to this question.

Participation is open to anyone interested in creating a hand-stitched piece about any political, social, cultural or environmental issue or cause they are passionate about.

Getting involved in this project is easy – all you need to do is:

1) Sign up via: https://stitchandresist.com

2) Get inspired using the links and resources we’ve collated on the project website

3) Create your cross-stitched piece

4) Submit your work to our online gallery: https://stitchandresist.com/submit/

Balaklava resident, Kerry Phillips, enjoys all kinds of art and needlework, and having to be at home at the moment, has immersed herself in a variety of projects.

She is a member of the Adelaide Plains CWA group, which isn’t meeting at the moment due to the pandemic, but holds art and craft lessons now and then.

“Our last meeting was in February, but we’re having to host a virtual meeting this week due to COVID-19,” she explained.

“Our next meeting was going to be wine and chocolate night, too!”

Hearing about the Stitch & Resist project, Kerry has decided to create a masterpiece to exhibit.

“I thought it would be a good challenge,” she said.

“I think it’s a great idea…people can express themselves while doing what they enjoy.

“This is kind of like a rally, except on material.”

Checking out what others have so far submitted, Kerry said there was a wide variety of subjects.

“There are certainly some interesting pieces!”

The works created by participants will be documented by way of a digital gallery housed on the project website.

This archive will be preserved into the future, thanks to the History Trust of South Australia’s Centre of Democracy, and in time, this will itself become an important resource that speaks to the posterity of this time in world history.

Once the coronavirus pandemic is over, the Centre of Democracy will present a public

exhibition in Adelaide that showcases a selection of the work created as part of the Stitch & Resist project.

The last day to submit cross-stitch works for the project is August 31.