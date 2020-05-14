Smallest Morning Tea this year

OVER the past 26 years, the Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea has brought people together to raise funds for a common cause, but this year, due to COVID-19, the event will be held very differently.

For the first time, the Biggest Morning Tea will be a smaller morning tea, either to be held as a small gathering keeping social distancing, or perhaps you can host an online morning tea for a ‘virtual gathering!’

By hosting an event, you’ll not only support the work of the Cancer Council, but enjoy the chance to connect with family, friends and work colleagues at the same time.

As fundraising income is expected to be down around 70 per cent, Balaklava Lions Club has decided to continue its planned Biggest Morning Tea via donation boxes, which will be placed around most shops in Balaklava.

Lions secretary, Kossie Chegwyn, encourages locals who usually make goodies for the morning tea or trading table, those who attend the morning tea or buy donuts from the van outside, and businesses that usually order morning tea, to instead donate the funds usually spent to the Cancer Council.

“Our event would have been held on May 15, but we’re going to have the donation boxes available until May 30,” Kossie said.

Tax receipts are available for larger donations, or for anyone who would like one, so please contact Kossie on 0408 899 984 to organise a receipt.