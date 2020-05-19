Mallala’s camping milestone

Mallala Lions Club members were excited to see the most significant milestone reached, as “turning the earth” day arrived to start construction of the Mallala Camping Ground, especially for these founding and life members of the club each with 38 years of service.

Along with the previous construction of the ablution block, these are the biggest projects ever undertaken by the club.

The camping ground will be the finishing touches to enable high quality camping facilities to the town.

In memory of Marg Moffatt and Ron Matthews, the camp kitchen will be named ‘Marg and Ron’s Camp Kitchen.’

The Lions Club thanked all involved in this project, members of APC, project manager Paul Silvestro, and specially Neil Slater who was instrumental in getting this project off the ground.