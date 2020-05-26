Mosaic masterpiece at Eudunda

THE Eudunda Community Hub and Shed has been successful in receiving an $8000 Federal Government contribution toward a Mosaic Masterpiece project aimed at reducing social isolation through the creation of a mosaic art piece for the Eudunda town gardens.

The Eudunda project is one of six projects in the Grey area which received funding under the $1.5 million Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal’s Tackling Tough Times Together Program.

Chairperson of the Eudunda Community Hub and Shed, Julie Matthews said the chosen project is a contribution towards Eudunda’s 150 years of settlement.

“We are elated to have received this grant as we have tried several times unsuccessfully to obtain funds for this project,” Ms Matthews said.

“This project will bring together community members across all ages and abilities to create a lasting art piece. It will further enhance our beautiful town gardens and we hope this will encourage more tourists to visit.”

The mosaic project will be in the form of a seat and will reflect aspects of Eudunda from the past to now.

With the current COVID-19 restrictions, the Hub is unable to operate, however when it restarts, so will the project, which is expected to take six to 12 months to complete.

Federal Member for Grey, Rowan Ramsey, said the Government was pleased to support the Foundation’s crucial work of stimulating regional economies while strengthening social connections in drought-affected communities.

“The Tackling Tough Times Together program has a range of benefits, including keeping money flowing through shops and suppliers and creating jobs for communities which have been disadvantaged by drought,” he said.

“I was really pleased to see the innovation shown by these communities in Grey in creating such diverse opportunities to participate in.

“Rural and regional Australia is continuing to show amazing spirit and resilience as they support each other through these tough times.

“Some parts of regional Australia have received some good rainfall over the past few months, with many farmers having a good start to the season, but the drought is not over.

“We are committed to standing side by side with hard-working communities – whether it’s through drought, the recent bushfires or the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am glad to see these grants providing much-needed support to our hard-hit regional communities at such a crucial time, with this latest round of funding to be delivered to community groups.”