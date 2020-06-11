Cementing state’s seafood sector

MINISTER for Primary Industries and Regional Development Tim Whetstone is encouraging members of the seafood industry who are passionate about the future of the sector to nominate for a new Seafood Advisory Forum, which is being established to develop a 10-year seafood strategy.

The Seafood Advisory Forum will deliver on an election commitment to improve relationships between the different elements of the seafood industry: recreational fishers, commercial fishers, seafood processors, aquaculture, charter fishers, the restaurant sector and Aboriginal traditional fishers.

“South Australia has a natural competitive advantage for seafood production and the Marshall Liberal Government wants to cement our place as the premium seafood state of the southern hemisphere,” Minister Whetstone said.

“The Marshall Liberal Government recognises it has a key role to play in bringing together these seafood groups to have them working together to achieve mutual goals.”

Port Wakefield fisherman, Bart Butson, agreed, and said he is excited to see what this different approach by the government can provide to the industry.

“We need to look at these initiatives as opportunities and a positive step,” Bart said.

“The seafood industry has a lot more to give to the industry and our community.”

“This initiative fits in with this government’s push to increase regional development and productivity – they understand the value of regions!”

Mr Whetstone said a key focus of the Seafood Advisory Forum will be to develop a 10-year strategic plan to drive greater growth of the state’s seafood sector.

Nominations are open for positions on the Seafood Advisory Forum with representation being sought from the commercial fishing, charter fishing, Aboriginal traditional fishing and aquaculture sectors

“We also seeking to include expertise-based positions with a variety of skill sets within the forum such as marketing and sales, chef/restaurants, retail, fish processing, industry development and training,” Minister Whetstone said.

Two recreational fishing positions will be nominated by the Minister’s Recreational Fishing Advisory Council.

“This is a unique chance for anyone in the seafood industry to help develop this exciting seafood future for South Australia.”

Nominations for the Seafood Advisory Forum are open until 5pm Tuesday, June 30.

For more information, including downloading a nomination booklet and to access the online nomination form, visit www.pir.sa.gov.au/seafood-forum