South Australians are being encouraged to take part in a ‘Heritage Snaps’ photographic competition designed to showcase this state’s Heritage-Listed places or areas.

This competition follows on from the success of last year’s Essence of Heritage photo competition, run by Heritage South Australia.

South Australian Heritage Council chair, Keith Conlon, said a number of great prizes are up for grabs simply by sharing a photo of a South Australian State Heritage place or area.

“Through this competition we want to help showcase our 2300 wonderful state Heritage-Listed places and 17 State Heritage areas,” Mr Conlon said.

“Just by entering the competition, you will be helping to promote and celebrate our state’s heritage.

“It’s also a great opportunity for people to learn why these heritage places are significant and so the education potential is enormous.”

The eight categories in this year’s competition are:

1. Maritime and coastal Heritage (including photos of shipwrecks)

2. Heritage places that have been changed (showcasing adaptive reuse)

3. State Heritage places to visit

4. Wild SA (Natural State Heritage Places)

5. Young Talent (open to school age entrants under the age of 18 as at July 1)

6. Heritage and technology (if you are using a drone or 3D imagery this is the category for you)

7. Professional and edited

8. Honouring our involvement in wars (photos of State Heritage war memorials, monuments or buildings involved in the war effort).

Mr Conlon said while this is a great community activity to do during COVID-19 restrictions, the public are urged to practice good social distancing while striving to get that great photo.

Entries close Friday, October 30.

For more information on the competition, including how to enter and where to find lists of heritage places, visit www.environment.sa.gov.au/topics/heritage