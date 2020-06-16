Clare Show cancelled

For just the second time in its 156-year history, Clare Show has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clare Agricultural & Horticultural Society committee members made the difficult decision at a meeting last Thursday evening and show president Ingrid Smith said it was a decision not made lightly.

“The current restrictions in place for social distancing surrounding COVID-19 and the uncertainty around the timeline for lifting such restrictions have led us to the decision to cancel,” she said.

“The health and safety of our community including all involved in the preparation and running of the Clare Show was a major factor in the decision-making process to cancel.”

Show secretary Cheryl Koglin said the hiatus – the event’s first since the wartime of 1942 – would give committee members and volunteers a chance to “focus” and work on projects to improve the showgrounds.

“Recently we were fortunate enough to receive grant funding for improvements in regard to the Red brick Pavilion, The Down Under Bar and upgrading the surface of the Arena,” she said.

“We are also focusing on building a masterplan for the grounds as a whole and will continue to seek input from the many regular users and clubs that utilise the grounds.”

The Clare A&H Society committee said it would be looking at ways to introduce a community event in a reduced capacity when COVID-19 were further lifted, as well as online competitions to keep the community involved in 2020.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our convenors and sponsors for all your support and feedback and we look forward to a great 2021 Clare Show,” Ms Smith said.