Enduro coming to Eudunda

EUDUNDA is set to be the home for a new and exciting training facility concept for Enduro Cross Training.

The preparation for the only elite Enduro Cross Training facility in South Australia is under way, which will provide a significant number of opportunities for the region in the future.

A local Eudunda couple, Anthony and Chantal Diener, were the driving force behind the concept and have been working closely with Dean Logan from Small to Medium Enterprise Australia (SMEA) and Daryl Petch from the Australian Motorcyclist Association (AMA), to put together a business proposal and get the idea off the ground.

Chantal, who is also director of the Eudunda Motorcyclist Association (EMA), is excited for the future.

“We have a strong and committed local steering committee to make sure this adventure gets off to the best possible start,” Chantal said.

“Our focus will be on rider education, training and safety. Our initial business proposal was received really well by the local council and we are looking forward to their support and involvement in this project.”

The development of the EnduroX course and its facilities will create new work for local businesses and contractors while making Eudunda a major draw card for national and international Elite EnduroX riders.

Anthony, who is a member of the EMA steering committee and a senior instructor, said the facility will be something special.

“For a long time we have been wanting to do something, to share our experience and skills with the community,” Anthony said.

“The course will be unique and there will be something suitable for riders of all skill levels, from females, young children, through to those with a disability.”

Daryl Petch is also enthused about the project.

“The Eudunda SA branch of the AMA is an exciting development in our national strategy to develop advanced training, education and family friendly rider facilities across the country,” Daryl said.

“We have the fastest growing platform and with the likes of Anthony Diener, motorcyclist with more than 40 years experience across a range of disciplines, behind the club, we can’t wait to see what Eudunda achieves as it grows the sport, increases participation and runs amazing events.”

CEO of SMEA, Dean Logan said if anyone can produce the next crop of champion riders, it’s Eudunda.

“A key focus for us at SMEA is to build relationships and showcase the project with key leaders at the local, state and federal level, and we’ve already started,” Dean said.

“Yes it’s a team effort but it has to be. With rural Australia suffering from floods, fire, drought and now COVID-19, local communities are crying out for fresh ideas that deliver long-term economic prosperity, not only for the town, but the entire region,” Dean said.