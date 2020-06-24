Footy’s back!

You can almost smell the anticipation in the air.

Footy is set to return to the North Eastern Football League on Saturday, July 4, and it promises to be a season like no other.

The NEFL 2020 competition will kick off with six-clubs currently on the fixture, however some uncertainty remains, with two clubs putting forward a series of conditions to be met by the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions before they fully commit to play.

Burra/Booborowie/Hallett (BBH) and Eudunda/Robertstown’s Southern Saints football clubs have already decided to stay on the sidelines this season due to concerns with meeting COVID-19 regulations and the possible financial and social impact of the restrictions.

And with no North Eastern netball playing alongside them this year, there is no doubt it will be a very different footy season all-round.

However, now the decision to play has been made by the NEFL, North Clare Football Club A-grade playing coach Jackson O’Brien and South Clare A-grade captain Matty Allen said they are ‘pumped’ and ready to play.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Matty said.

“With all the hard work being put in by the committee behind the scenes, to be able to show them some respect … the boys now are more excited than ever to get back out there and we’re hopeful there’s some reward at the end for all the hard work.”

O’Brien echoed the sentiments and said 2020 presented even more to play for than just the game of footy.

“Putting the boys through two pre-seasons now, to finally be able to get out and play is fantastic,” he said.

“I think also the community needs it as much as we do. To get back together and get out of this coronavirus bubble will be a great thing.”