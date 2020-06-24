Clare Valley visitor’s centre goes ‘live’

A new ‘live chat’ function is now available on the Clare Valley Regional Tourism website to make it even easier to get information from the visitor servicing team when planning a visit or a day out in the Clare Valley.

Clare Valley Wine, Food & Tourism Centre manager Paula Jones said the new website feature could not have come at a better time, with the number of enquiries from visitors growing rapidly due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Visitors need to know what is open so they can plan their trip, and now it is even easier for them to find out,” she said.

“It is an exciting step forward for us, and we are keen to continue to assist our regions visitors with this new platform.”

The live chat function works through Facebook Messenger app, allowing visitors to send a message from https://clarevalley.com.au straight to the regional Clare Valley Facebook page.

The customer service team can then instantly answer the enquiries.

Live chat is available for visitors between 10am-4pm, with after-hours enquiries being answer the following morning.

Visitors can also seek assistance via email ask@clarevalley.com.au by calling 08 8842 2131 or by dropping into the Centre between 10am-4pm every day.

For an updated list of what is currently open, please visit https://clarevalley.com.au/missed-you