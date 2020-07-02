Black spot boost for Roseworthy

Digital connection in the Mid North will receive a boost with a $600,000 partnership to tackle a mobile phone black spot at Roseworthy.

The Marshall Liberal Government and Telstra have agreed to partner together to deliver the additional tower.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Tim Whetstone said digital connection is vital for regional communities.

“The Marshall Liberal Government has long-recognised the importance of effective telecommunications as critical infrastructure for our rural and regional communities,” Minister Whetstone said.

“Mobile phone coverage and connectivity is vital for people living in regional areas, especially at a time like this, with the COVID-19 pandemic meaning people are heavily reliant on mobile coverage to stay connected.

“Improved mobile coverage also leads to economic development opportunities for new and existing businesses and improved service delivery in areas such as health and education.

Member for Schubert Stephan Knoll said the new mobile phone towers are a great result for the local community in the Mid North.

“We have been looking to improve mobile phone coverage for years around Roseworthy, as it’s essential for townships to stay connected, particularly now,” Minister Knoll said.

“A reliable mobile phone service makes a significant difference for families, individuals and businesses living and working in remote areas.”

Regional general manager for Telstra in South Australia Mark Bolton said keeping connected with family and friends is important for all Australians.

“In an emergency having mobile coverage and being able to make a call can make a huge difference for people living in regional areas.”

The South Australian Mobile Phone Black Spot Fund has contributed to addressing 42 mobile phone black spot locations in regional South Australia.

This outcome represents a total State Government investment of more than $8.7 million in mobile infrastructure in regional and remote South Australia from the $10 million Mobile Phone Black Spot Fund.