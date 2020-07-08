$5m site upgrade for Clare High School

With its new science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning space complete, Clare High School has now refined its plans for a further $5 million site upgrade.

Principal Sharryn Daly said site improvements would be seen across the entire school and following extensive consultation with its architects, it had been determined new building works would include:

– refurbishment of the special class and disability unit to include storage, staff office, sensory room, under cover access to the toilet block, new playground surface and shade.

– removal of buildings near the school oval and a new build of two general learning spaces to service the agricultural science program and include an outdoor learning space with a verandah and deck.

– resurfacing of the tennis courts, remarking of multiple court spaces and a large weather cover, including a new fence and lighting to allow for community use after hours.

– remodelling and replacement of the student toilets in the main building.

– refurbishment of the reception and upstairs administration area to include meeting and office spaces and a secure reception area for parents, students, staff and visitors.

– upgrade of the front of school main entrance to allow for disability access and improved signage.

“There are many other projects we hope to include once the concept drawings and costings are determined,” Mrs Daly said.

“However, what cannot be accomplished during this project will be prioritised by the site to ensure the total upgrade is ongoing and completed over the next three to five years.”

The initial build is expected to begin as early as October this year with the removal of some classrooms to make way for the new agricultural learning facility.

“Then in January next year we anticipate work will begin on the student toilets and reception area and possibly the new tennis court surfacing and cover,” Mrs Daly said.

“Our special education area upgrade will be coordinated so there’s minimal impact for students and we’ll use school holidays to undertake most of that work, possibly starting November/December this year for completion around January next year.”

Mrs Daly said the upgrade was an exciting development that she expected staff and students would be proud to be part of, and would also provide greater learning opportunity.

“It gives the whole school community – teachers and students – that sense of pride that we can upgrade our facility to make it a new, engaging space that can be used for a variety of learning opportunities while upgrading and increasing technology as a tool that is available to all staff and students,” she said.

Education Minister John Gardner said he was pleased to reveal the site plans to the public to “provide a glimpse of the modern facilities we are building at Clare High School”.

“Construction at the site will begin in the coming months, creating local jobs and providing a much-needed boost to the economy,” he said.

“I am sure the community will be closely monitoring the progress of construction at the school and are looking forward to watching these concepts come to life.”

Minister Gardner said the CHS upgrade was part of the State Government’s commitment to South Australia’s education system.

“The Marshall Liberal Government’s $1.3 billion education capital works program is meeting a range of critical needs in our education system, including lifting capacity for schools in areas with rapidly growing public school enrolments and improving facilities that sorely need it,” he said.

“We are also committed to maintaining and developing strong regional school communities and the upgrades to Clare High School will bring about new opportunities for students in the area.”