Heartless act

BACK in April 2017, the second stage of the Shamus Liptrot Cycling Trail, an extension from Balaklava to Halbury, was officially opened.

The trail was developed in memory of talented local cyclist, Shamus Liptrot, who passed away in 2011, aged 19.

A mountain bike was mounted on a frame at the site, with information about Shamus’ life and sporting achievements.

However, sometime during the night of Monday, June 29, heartless thieves broke open the brackets and stole the bike.

“I don’t know why anyone would do this – the bike wouldn’t be worth anything as it’s been out in the weather,” Shamus’ father, Malcolm Liptrot said.

“It’s devastating to have this happen – it has no value to the thieves but has great value to us and everyone else who knew Shamus and has been involved with the trail.”

Balaklava Police have been contacted and investigations are continuing.

If you have any information about the theft or noticed anything suspicious on that night, please contact Balaklava Police on 8862 1144.