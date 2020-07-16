Have your say on WRC budget

WAKEFIELD Regional Council has released its Draft Annual Community Plan 2020/21 listing major plans, services and other programs it aims to deliver to the community in the next 12 months.

Through Wakefield 2030’s consultation process with the community over the past 12 months, a number of projects and priorities will now be the focus of council.

Not surprisingly, a key point in the Community Plan is the condition of the massive road network in the district, along with a review of infrastructure asset management plans for roads, buildings, bridges and stormwater.

Other points include urgent works to Balaklava, Owen and Hamley Bridge town swimming pools, along with upgrade and greening of Balaklava and Hamley Bridge main streets.

The latter project includes funding from council and the Federal Government’s Drought Funding Program.

Port Wakefield township is on the list for a town development, as is a new works depot.

WRC mayor, Rodney Reid, said council also had a number of projects to be ‘properly costed’ to become spade-ready should further government funding become available.

Due to COVID gathering restrictions, council has been unable to hold community forums to discuss its Community Plan, and invites local residents and ratepayers to ‘have their say’ by July 21.

“We encourage feedback from the community, either verbal or written,” Mayor Reid said.

One hour has been set aside at next week’s council meeting (July 22) for community members to provide verbal feedback or ask questions, but you must submit your interest via email at admin@wrc.sa.gov.au.

Comments must be provided online by 5pm Tuesday, July 21 via the WRC website, email admin@wrc.sa.gov.au or drop into the office in Balaklava.