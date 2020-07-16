Off-roaders revved up and ready

Round one and two of the 2020 SA Off-Road Championship will finally race into action in Clare this weekend after being forced into a COVID-19 hiatus at the end of May.

More than 150 riders will be lining up to start the race season, with racing to kick off at 8am on both Saturday and Sunday.

Round one is a cross-country event where riders will complete as many laps of a well-marked track in the allotted time (JJ and J1s 1.5 hours, J2-J4 two hours and seniors three hours). This year’s track is an open flowing, fast, natural terrain grass track with ‘gnarly rocky sections.’

Round two is a sprint format where each of the classes have their own track and complete one lap as fast as they can. Riders repeat this until they run out of racing time.

Each rider’s times are combined and the person with the lowest time in their class wins.

Racing will take place on farmland near Farrell Flat and Clare Motorcycle Club (CMCC) says it is grateful to the land holders for allowing the event to take place on their land.

Spectators are welcome (no dogs).

Follow the CMCC arrows from Farrell Flat or if coming from the south, from the Barrier Highway.