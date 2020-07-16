Outside In at Burra

AN exhibition of three generations of the Kelly family is now showing at Burra Regional Art Gallery until Sunday, August 9.

The exhibition is a unique view of South Australian regional art practice and how successful careers are formulated from involvement in the visual arts.

Curator Tania Kunze has gathered the generations together in honour of her grandfather, Paul Kelly, whose career highlights go back to creating the Big Scotsman, located on the corner of Nottage Terrace, Medindie, a large Blue Whale which was installed in O’Connell Street, North Adelaide, and the Big Crayfish at Kingston in the South East.

Paul’s watercolour works show some lovely views of South Australian towns as they were – Kadina, Aldinga, Mount Pleasant and Milang among others. Tania’s aunts (Paul’s daughters,) sisters glass artist Elizabeth Kelly from Canberra, with projects shown on video, Christobel Kelly’s dream landscapes in oils, and mother Sally Kunze with landscape works in watercolour and ink, along with Tania Kunze’s ‘Tatty K’ retrospective ceramics, are scattered through the exhibition, and her contemporary collection Outside In is shown in the Bence Room.

One thing leads to another in this exhibition, just like in any family. Examining the works in conjunction with each artist’s story reveals the thread that binds them together.

Fascinated visitors can carry out their own investigations, as well as enjoy the beauty of the works. This exhibition is not to be missed for those interested in the story of SA visual arts.

Gallery hours are 10am to 4pm daily, with COVID-19 protocols in place.