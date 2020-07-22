All heart in the community

COMMUNITY sentiment ran high after a story in the Plains Producer on July 8 about the theft of a bike from a memorial along the Shamus Liptrot Cycling Trail at Halbury.

A mountain bike, mounted on a frame at the site dedicated to the memory of Shamus, was stolen overnight of June 29, leaving his parents, Malcolm Liptrot and Patricia Coughlan, and the wider community devastated and at a loss for words at this heartless act.

But an anonymous member of the community was so outraged by the incident, they ‘replaced’ the stolen bike with another one.

“It was put up early last week and we didn’t know until we walked past the next morning,” Malcolm and Patricia said.

The anonymous person left a note for the couple, and to thank the person, Malcolm and Patricia have replaced it with a ‘thank you’ sign.

“It’s very thoughtful of the person and we are very appreciative of this gesture,” they said.

“It still isn’t right that someone would have stolen the original bike, but we are grateful our community feels so strongly about this – we thank everyone for their support during this time.”