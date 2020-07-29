Explore while walking the Yorke

KEEN cyclists, hikers and walkers will be able to explore more of the Yorke Peninsula after a pedestrian bridge built over the Wakefield River was completed at Port Wakefield.

Utilising $124,000 of State Government funding, Wakefield Regional Council (WRC) contributed another $62,000 to construct the bridge at a final cost of $186,000.

The bridge was built over three months and was finally opened to the public on Monday.

It will connect hikers and cyclists to more than 500km of pre-established trails covering the Yorke Peninsula.

WRC mayor Rodney Reid said the bridge opening marked a completion of a project that had been a long-held desire for both council and members of the community.

“Walk the Yorke is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Port Wakefield and the rest of the coastline,” Mr Reid said.

“Council is really proud to be part of the trail which has collected praise from many visitors.”

“This is a benefit to local residents, giving them another option to embrace an active lifestyle by walking through the coastal environment compared with streets and footpaths or crossing over the river via Highway One.

“Before starting up their journey, we encourage people to linger longer in town and discover Port Wakefield’s sights, such as the old courthouse and tidal lagoon.

“The seaside town contains most of the early history of our state, all of which can be enjoyed on the historical loop walk.”

Beginning your walk at the town’s tidal lagoon, you will be able to follow the bright yellow ‘Walk the Yorke’ markers to cover the first section of the trail to Port Clinton covering 32.8km of coastline.