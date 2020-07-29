Ooh la la, you’ll love SALA!

IF you are an art lover, you are going to love this year’s SALA (SA Living Artists) festival which runs until the end of August.

As galleries, restaurants and community spaces close, SALA has looked for new ways to stay open to creativity and connection.

SALA is committed to the vision of creating and sustaining an environment in which South Australian visual artists are supported, valued and celebrated.

This year, SALA has encouraged artists of all skill levels to exhibit in new and unique ways to reflect the current climate of restricted movement for all South Australians.

Many galleries and other sites around the Mid North are holding exhibitions covering an assortment of mediums by different local artists including Burra Regional Art Gallery, hosting a ceramics exhibition, ‘Outside In’, while Studio Meadows Gallery at Sevenhill will show ‘Vineland,’ paintings by Christopher Meadows.

Amateur Pat Stephens will exhibit across multiple mediums in ‘Never Too Late’ at Clare Valley Art Gallery.

Arts Collective Clare Valley has multiple mediums by Mixed Group, titled ‘Wide Open Group,’ while Clare Valley Wine, Food and Tourism Centre will feature ‘Within,’ paintings by emerging artist, Julie Lloyd.

Balaklava Courthouse Gallery is reopening since COVID with the Balco Art Prize exhibition.

Now in its 30th year, the art prize will feature works across a variety of mediums from artists across the state. Entries close tomorrow.

There are many more galleries open during SALA month, so check out the details at salafestival.com/artfuel/program or clarevalley.com.au/whats-on/sala