Melrose Show cancelled for 2020

Melrose Show has become the next in a growing list of events to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organisers made the decision at the July committee meeting, however held off making a public announcement until last week.

Mount Remarkable Agricultural Society president Phil Nottle said it had been a difficult decision to make.

“The committee itself were pretty keen to try and press ahead,” he said.

“With the lifting of restrictions and people looking for places to go and things to do we had hoped it would be able to go ahead, however when we started contacting convenors and stewards from the different sections – and quite a few of them being elderly and reluctant to do it this year – without their backing we decided not to go ahead.

“We feel the health and wellbeing of the Melrose community and our patrons is most important.

“While the decision was made at our July meeting, we held off publicly announcing the cancellation, and the way things have now happened for Victoria and New South Wales, I think we have made the right decision.”

Mr Nottle said the cancellation of this year’s show would allow for the building of a new pavilion at the showgrounds to go full steam ahead, and hoped the community would understand the decision that had to be made.

“We were reluctant to cancel the show – sometimes we worry about how people will respond and if they have that time off this year, whether they’ll come back next year,” he said.

“We hope everybody understands we’re in difficult and unchartered times at the moment and will continue to support us next year.”