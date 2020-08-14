BTR is back on the ball!

News 14 August 2020 Plains Producer Team

BTR Excavations owner, Barry Flitter, is looking forward to the Adelaide Plains Football League (APFL) season, albeit one a bit different from the ‘norm’.

A major sponsor of the APFL, Barry said it was great to have the season ‘up and running,’ and also welcomed Bute into the competition.

“While the season will look a bit different, this is an opportunity for those who want to play to do so,” Barry said.

“And we needed to have something for the kids to do – they’re keen to play and have a run around.”

“I’m looking forward to the first round this weekend and am proud to sponsor the league again.”

