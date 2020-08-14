BTR is back on the ball!

BTR Excavations owner, Barry Flitter, is looking forward to the Adelaide Plains Football League (APFL) season, albeit one a bit different from the ‘norm’.

A major sponsor of the APFL, Barry said it was great to have the season ‘up and running,’ and also welcomed Bute into the competition.

“While the season will look a bit different, this is an opportunity for those who want to play to do so,” Barry said.

“And we needed to have something for the kids to do – they’re keen to play and have a run around.”

“I’m looking forward to the first round this weekend and am proud to sponsor the league again.”