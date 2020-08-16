Solid start for Schoenberg

IMAGES: AFL PHOTOS

Gabrielle Hall reports:

The Adelaide Crows may not have brought home a win last Wednesday evening against Melbourne, but much of the Mid North could not have been more proud to see young Marrabel lad, Harry Schoenberg make his AFL debut in the tri-colour guernsey.

The Min-Man export, and state under 18 most valuable player for 2019, was drafted to Adelaide via Woodville West Torrens, and last Wednesday donned the number 26 jumper for the Crows.

He had a solid game with 12 disposals, two marks and two tackles.

Harry’s family, including mum Rach, dad Nick, and sisters Makenzie and Emmerson, all headed to Adelaide, along with his grandparents and a crew of mates, to watch his debut game.

Plains Producer chatted with Rach and Nick on their way to Adelaide Oval where they were invited to attend the chairman’s dinner before the game and they said they were very proud, and overwhelmed by the messages of support from family and friends.

“We’re very excited,” Rach said.

“It’s something he’s dreamt about his whole life. He’s loved footy ever since he could walk and always had a footy in his hand.

“Obviously we’re very proud and happy he can live his dream.”

Nick said Harry had played it pretty cool in telling them the news of his selection ahead of the round 10 game.

“When he rang after training, he played it down a fair bit and I thought he hadn’t been picked,” he said.

“He was just telling me what they did at training, then I asked him if he’d been picked and he said he had.

“I let out a couple of yahoos and fist pumps and told him well done, that we’re very proud of him and told him just to enjoy it.”