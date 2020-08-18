Halbury house fire

CFS crews and police attended a blaze on Sunday night at Halbury, after a passing motorist noticed a house on fire.

Crews from Hoyleton, Balaklava, Riverton and Auburn attended, but Hoyleton CFS captain, Des Gregor, said unfortunately the transportable home was completely destroyed.

“The owners are still very upset, and fortunately no-one was inside the home at the time, and neighbouring properties were not threatened,” he said.

Police and crime scene investigators attended the scene on Monday to determine the cause of the fire, with damage estimated to be around $200,000.