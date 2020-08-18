Samuel takes out employee of the month

The Clare Valley Enterprises Employee of the Month award for July was awarded to Samuel (Sam) Gwynn-Jones.

Sam has been a valued member of the Clare Valley Enterprises team for 15 years and in this time has taken on various roles at work such as employee safety officer, a previous member of the social club committee and can always be relied upon to contribute to worksite meetings.

Sam has also taken on various work site duties and is always willing to lend a helping hand to staff and fellow employees, and is very good at assisting new employees to learn new tasks.

These wonderful attributes make Samuel a worthy recipient of this award.

Thanks were extended to Mick Nesbitt, production manager of sponsor Vinpac International, who attended the presentation.