Speed for section of Goyder Highway back to 110

Goyder Highway between Crystal Brook and Gulnare is one of three major rural South Australian roads to have its speed limit lifted to 110 kilometres per hour from 100km/h, following safety upgrades delivered under the Rural Roads Package.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the safety upgrades allowed for the safe reinstatement of the faster speed limit.

“Motorists using Carpenter Rocks Road from Carpenter Rocks to Mt Gambier, Goyder Highway from Crystal Brook to Gulnare and Andamooka Road between Andamooka and Olympic Dam will soon be able to travel at 110km/h,” he said.

“Improvements to these roads include shoulder sealing, audio tactile line marking and the installation of safety barriers – work which is supporting 108 jobs per year as work continues on other key routes.

“We are continuing to roll out this type of infrastructure nationwide under our $100 billion investment pipeline, which is supporting jobs and communities at a time when it’s needed most.”

The Davidson family of Moorundie Park Poll Merino Stud live along Goyder Highway – about 7km from Gulnare and 20km from Crystal Brook – and Tom Davidson said he welcomed the restored speed limit.

“Given the high quality of the road, and with the amount of money spent on upgrading it, it seems a very rational decision by the government to increase the speed limit,” he said.

“It’s not likely to be time-saving for us, but it is certainly a positive as we are obviously regular travellers along the road, and also for visitors to our property to have a quality road and 110km/h speed limit is a good thing.”

Member for Frome Geoff Brock MP has long been lobbying for the restoration of the speed limit along Goyder Highway back to 110km/h and has also welcomed the announcement, praising the State Government’s work in improving the surface of the highway.

“I began campaigning for road improvements more than three years ago, after the speed limit on this road was reduced to 100km/h from 110km/h as part of a state-wide review of rural roads which were in poor driving condition,” Mr Brock said.

“This particular section of the rural road network, from Crystal Brook to Gulnare, was in a very good condition prior to recent upgrade works and should never have had its speed limit downgraded to 100km/h.

“However, I welcome any work on rural roads which enhance their safety for users and particularly welcome the sensible decision to reinstate the previous 110km/h speed limit on the Goyder Highway.”

South Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Corey Wingard said the upgrades formed part of the State Government’s $1.1 billion investment in regional roads.

“We promised to improve the safety of these roads and re-introduce the 110km/h speed limits and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said.

“Through a range of programs, including this one, we’re fixing more 1000kms of South Australia’s 12,600 kilometre sealed regional road network over the next few years.

“These are the first three of eight roads we’re going to lift the speed limit on and work is progressing well on the other five.

“Works are under way on Cleve Road and $14.47m worth of works started last week on Browns Well Highway between Loxton and Pinnaroo, including 105km of shoulder sealing and seven kilometres of pavement improvements.”

Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey said the upgrades would also bring productivity benefits.

“In addition to improving safety, these upgrades will make our freight industry more productive by addressing ‘list mile’ issues and reducing costs for operators,” he said.

In total, $70m from the $143m package will target safety improvements on more than 423km of country roads:

• Carpenter Rocks Road (Carpenter Rocks to Mt Gambier)

• Goyder Highway (Crystal Brook to Gulnare)

• Andamooka Road (Andamooka to Olympic Dam)

• Cleve Road (Cleve to Kimba)

• Clay Wells Road (Southern Ports Highway to Callendale)

• Riddoch Highway (Mt Gambier to Port MacDonnell)

• Ngarkat Highway (Pinnaroo to Bordertown)

• Browns Well Highway (Loxton to Pinnaroo).

All works, including the final speed limit increase, are expected to be finished by April 2021.