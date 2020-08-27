Lady luck for Leah

AFTER coming agonisingly close to a Statewide Super Women’s League football premiership for the past three years, Long Plains’ Leah Tynan was thrilled to finally captain her team to a premiership on Sunday.

Leah, who captains the North Adelaide Roosters, led the team to a seven-point victory over South Adelaide, 5.5.35 to 4.4.28, at Thebarton oval.

“We were undefeated all season, but had really close games against South during the year, winning by four points before COVID, and around seven points once we resumed playing,” Leah said.

“We’ve had two grand finals losses before, and also lost a preliminary final, and being undefeated this season, finals are very different and the pressure was on us to win.”

“But the wait was worth it – we’ve had a lot of hurt over the years.”

Leah played in the middle and rotated forward, and while she didn’t score any goals, teammate and Two Wells local, Cristie Castle, kicked two goals.

Leah said the usual 10-week (plus finals) season had been a very long one due to COVID, with trials starting in October, training in November, and the season start in February.

“We just started playing in February then stopped for COVID, but we kept up a modified training program to keep our motivation up until we resumed,” Leah said.

“Everyone was happy to be back though and glad to actually have a season.

“Our grand final was meant to have been on May 29, so as it’s been such a long season, we’re looking forward to a break now.”

“We have lost players every year who have been drafted, and this changes the team dynamic dramatically each year – this year we had a new coach, playing group and coaching staff,” Leah said.

So will Leah be drafted to the AFWL?

“No, I’m not fit or fast enough and while I’m not too old, my body is,” she laughed.

Leah, who turns 29 in September, said her body had been mostly injury free this year, aided by a ‘bit of a rest’ without netball.

In the past, Leah played netball for Long Plains, football for Greenacres and then league footy, often all on the same weekend.

“But I’m not going to do that anymore – the league footy standard is very high and my body needs a rest,” she said.

Leah is now looking to summer and playing tennis, with footy training to start perhaps late October.

“We still have our B&F count in a couple of weeks, and we all survived Mad Monday,” she laughed.

Leah headed back to teaching her year 4/5 class at Mallala Primary School yesterday, with staff and some very excited students greeting her.

“The win was a great reward for a 10 and a half month long season – it’s such a great feeling and I’m so proud of the girls,” Leah said.