Taking businesses to the region

Wednesday marked the release of the Plains Producer’s inaugural annual Regional Business Directory, a 72-page publication listing most businesses across our large circulation area.

It is a source of reliable information not only for locals, but newcomers to the area who may be unfamiliar with what the region has to offer.

A copy will be placed in new resident information packs available from local councils/visitor centres.

The free directory includes information on trades, services, sporting and service groups, and other community information.

Make sure you keep your copy in today’s paper. There will also be copies available at some local businesses.

If you would like to stock the directory at your business, drop in to the Clare office 274 Main North Road, or the Balaklava office at 9 Howe Street.

But don’t delay as there are only 10,000 copies to our readership of 30,000.