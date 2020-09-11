Alissa’s our Face of the Cup

Although crowd numbers may be capped at 1000 people for this year’s Balaklava Cup, the coveted event will still have its traditional Face of the Cup.

This year, Alissa Jane Klingberg has been crowned the Face of the Cup and will be attending the big race on Wednesday, September 16.

Although this isn’t Alissa’s first Cup, it is her first time as the Face.

“It’s daunting and exciting at the same time, I’m really looking forward to getting trackside for the day,” Alissa said.

Since the early age of two, Alissa has been surrounded by horses – her mum, always had them – so it wasn’t hard for her not fall in love with them.

In her spare time, Alissa participates in eventing alongside her horse, Svetski.

“Svetski is a retired racehorse, he’s fantastic for eventing but he’s definitely no Winx during his racing career,” Alissa joked.

On Cup day, Alissa will be wearing a Bec & Bridge dress supplied from Style Hutt Hire with head wear made by Piscioneri Millinery, with her hair and make up organised by Miss Tania Louise.

There will be four categories for this year’s Fashions on the Field – best dressed female, best dressed female regional, best dressed male and best millinery, with prizes for all winners.

Fashions on the Field coordinator Bonnie Parker said the club has been able to get some amazing prices for this year’s Fashion on the Field event, with a $2000 gold pendant necklace and $1000 gold watch courtesy of Class A Jewellers.

“This year the judges will be looking for style, originality, overall appearance in grooming and attention to detail, with an added interest in entrants understanding of what is currently trending,” Bonnie said.