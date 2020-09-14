Producing fine wool and wine

It used to be said Australia rode on the sheep’s back – a phrase that alluded to wool as the source of our nation’s prosperity.

We still produce some of the world’s best wool, but these days our economy relies just as much on the sheep’s rack (of lamb that is) washed down with some of the world’s best wine.

The Clare Valley is without a doubt among the finest producers of both.

This beautiful part of South Australia still produces fine wool but has become nationally and internationally renowned for its great wine, high-quality produce and some of the best tourism and hospitality experiences anywhere in Australia.

The Festival of the Lamb celebrates these strengths of our region, which have never been more important than now, when regional communities are doing it tough after everything from drought to bushfires and, more recently, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With the sun shining, the buds on the vines bursting and spring lambs grazing on green grass, it’s time to celebrate the Clare Valley and showcase the myriad attractions, diverse accommodation options and award-winning food and wine offerings that make the region one of South Australia’s top tourist destinations.

Tourism has long been just as important to the Clare Valley as primary production – the two sectors are inextricably linked in the local community and economy.

Visitors spending their time and money in the region will be crucially important to the region’s recovery and future sustainability and growth, just as tourism will be critical to Australia’s broader recovery from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

As someone who’s spent a lot of time in the Clare Valley, both as a visitor and looking after my small vineyard, I’m always happy to talk it up to anyone looking for a perfect getaway.

The Festival of the Lamb will be a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the best the region as to offer and spread the word on the gem that is the Clare Valley.