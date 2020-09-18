Beryl’s love of volunteering

CLARE Meals on Wheels (MOW) has celebrated 50 years of meal deliveries to local residents with an award presentation and afternoon tea held at Clare Bowling Club recently.

Back in 1969, a group of local residents went to the Gawler branch of MOW to see how it was run.

The group returned to Clare, formed a committee and set about opening a Clare branch to service their community.

Beryl Pearse is the only original member of this founding group, and received a 50-year award at the recent presentation day.

Major awards were: 40 years to Joan Scott, 35 years to Jim Jones and Faye White, 30 years Carol Hope and Lillian Telfer.

Another 23 volunteers from Clare received service awards.

“The best part of volunteering is checking up on the clients, and knowing they receive a good meal and don’t have to worry about too much cooking,” Beryl said.

“I really enjoy volunteering and the personal contact I have with people.”

Over the past 50 years, Beryl said she couldn’t recall anything unusual, but did enjoy having an interest in people and their gardens!

“I’d like to be remembered as a friend and kind person,” she said.

Obviously an eternal volunteer, Beryl has received other awards including the Servicing Sister for St Johns, Australia Day Citizen of the Year and the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary.

She was also thrilled to welcome her first great-grandchild born just two days before her 90th birthday!

“My motto is to enjoy every day and to keep volunteering as long as possible,” she said.

“Volunteering is not for the reward – the reward is volunteering.”