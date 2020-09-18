Crowds capped: Football Finals fever grips the region, but Because of COVID…

FOOTBALL finals are under way around the Mid North and Adelaide Plains, with all leagues having to meet new guidelines introduced to meet strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Supporters wanting to attend the North Eastern Football league grand final at Clare on September 26 will be required to register prior to the event, with only those pre-registered able to enter the grounds.

NEFL’s executive has asked patrons to be patient and understanding of the unprecedented conditions of entry.

Crowd number restrictions were also enforced to a 1000-person limit at the weekend’s first and second semi finals at Redhill and Snowtown, with the same to be again enforced at this weekend’s preliminary final at Riverton.

NEFL secretary Mel Helbig it was vital that people followed the guidelines.

“We have been very lucky to get to this point with all the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place with the help from everyone with social distancing, hygiene and following Health SA regulations,” she said.

“However, we can’t be complacent during finals and must keep adhering to the regulations.

“We ask that during the finals series, if a COVID-19 marshal gives you direction please do not be offended. It might be they are reminding patrons that they need to be seated while consuming alcohol, or asking them to wait for crowd numbers to dissipate before allowing more people into the ground.

“We need everyone to obey the COVID-19 marshal instructions and work together for a successful finals series.”

As was the case at Saturday and Sunday’s finals at Redhill and Snowtown, at Riverton this Saturday patrons can purchase tickets at the gate, however there is a crowd capacity limit of 1000 (not including volunteers).

“However, the grand final will be set up differently from the other finals,” Mel said.

“Due to a larger crowd capacity, anyone wanting to attend will have to register to enter the oval facility.

“People will have to register via Eventbrite.com and fill out details for each individual attending, including children.

“You must register prior to the day, show your ticket at the gate and pay to enter.

“Unfortunately, if you turn up in a vehicle and don’t have a ticket you will be sent to the back of the line, so please make sure you have registered everyone who is coming in the gate.”

For each of the finals, including the grand final, once the crowd limit is reached, people wanting to enter will be required to wait until others leave.

“As this limit is out of our control we ask that you consider if you or your extended family’s attendance is required all day,” Mel said.

“We thank our supporters for their understanding as we meet all of our regulations required by SA Health for these events to go ahead and finish our 2020 season successfully.”

To register for NEFL grand final tickets, visit the website https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/nefl-grand-final-26th-september-2020-tickets-118143011929