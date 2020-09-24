Kids cooking competition coup

In some parts of the country it’s a cliché. In rural and regional communities it’s a rallying cry.

The show must go on.

Faced with the unavoidable cancellation of the longest running community event in Clare – only the second in its history – the Clare Agricultural and Horticultural Show (CA&HS) has gone online to give the community, and young people particularly, a chance to remain engaged with its cherished show in a unique new way.

It announced this week a kids Clare Agricultural and Horticultural Show Australian Women’s Weekly Birthday Book Cooking Competition.

For four decades, Australian kids have dreamed of celebrating milestones with iconic creations from the Australian Women’s Weekly (AWW) Birthday Book and badgered their parents to attempt them.

Its pages are a journal of Australian childhood memories.

Pamela Clark, cookbook author, food presenter and the baking brain behind the creation of AWW Children’s Birthday Cookbook is coming to town- virtually at least- to be part of this exciting competition as the competition’s chief judge.

CA&HS committee member Belinda Heinrich said it was a major coup to have Pamela herself judge the competition and a fun way to get kids baking and stay involved in the show.

“Our disappointment about not having a physical show this year has been greatly alleviated by Pamela coming onboard with this exciting new initiative,” she said.

“Who better to judge children’s birthday cakes than the woman who literally wrote the book on them?”

To be involved, children are invited to create their favourite cake from the AWW Children’s Birthday Cookbook, send a picture of themselves with their creation, answer a few questions about the cake and what they are missing most about the Clare Show, and the cakes will be judged by Pamela Clark herself.

The children’s baking competition will have three age group categories – 17 and under; 12 and under; and eight and under.

Entry is free and winners will receive autographed 40th edition copies of the Children’s Birthday Cookbook and complementary double passes to the 2021 Clare Show.

With the school holidays almost upon us, now is a great time for the kids to get baking.

So start assembling your swimming pools, choo choo trains or aeroplane runways shaped like the number six, and test your skills against your friends and neighbours.

For further details about this and other online Clare Show competitions please head to clareshow.com.au or email clareshow21@gmail.com

Entries are open now and close October 12.