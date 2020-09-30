Clare is home to SA Country Champion

Clare Golf Club’s Tim Jenkins was crowned 2020 South Australian Men’s Country Championships champion at Golf Australia SA’s Men’s Country Week last week.

Battling wind and rain all week, the stroke round of 16 was played at Victor Harbor Golf Club on Monday, quarter finals were played at Mt Compass Golf Club on Tuesday with the semi final followed by the final played at the McCracken Golf Club on Wednesday, September 23.

Tim played off against Pinnaroo’s Tim Atze and won by one stroke on the 18th hole.

The trophy has been awarded since 1909 and this is the first time a Clare Golf Club golfer has taken it home.

Currently Tim is one of 69 men contesting the SA Amateur Championship tournament at Mount Osmond Golf Club.

The tournament began with stroke play on Monday and Tuesday, after which the top 32 men and the top 16 women progress to the matchplay section, with the 36-hole finals played Friday.