Movie with your mates

Two events planned for Peterborough and Yunta this weekend will give their local communities an opportunity to leave their troubles behind, come together with mates and have a fun night out.

Hosted by Rotary, free family movie nights will be held at Yunta on Saturday (October 3) evening at Yunta Racecourse where The Lighthorse will be shown, and at Peterborough oval on Sunday (October 4) with Red Dog being screened.

Families are invited to enjoy a sausage sizzle, pack some nibbles, a blanket or chair and have an evening out.

The events follow a successful North of the Line social cricket game held in October last year, and Regional Development Australia Northern and Yorke Peterborough development officer Hayley Trott said it was a great opportunity to leave behind the troubles of the drought, even if just for a few hours.

“Everybody is impacted by the drought,” she said.

“The first event was more successful than we ever thought it would be in terms of getting people impacted by the drought out into their community and socialising, and just not thinking about the drought for a little while.

“COVID-19 this year has really heightened people’s loneliness and isolation, so we hope this event will be just as successful in bringing people together.”