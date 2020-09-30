SA Autumn Garden Festival coming to Clare

THE largest garden festival in South Australia, the SA Autumn Garden Festival, is coming to Clare Showgrounds on Sunday, October 18.

Guest speakers include well known locals, native plant expert, Ian Roberts, and food curator and author, Rebecca Sullivan, along with SA Water’s Greg Ingleton and Shaun Kennedy, Bio Gro’s Matt Van Schaik, and Prof Chris Daniels, CEO of the International Koala Centre of Excellence and chief adviser to Cleland Wildlife Park.

Learn about everything from plants, mulch, compost, fertiliser, to potting mix and watering.

Go along and check out more than 100 exhibitors selling thousands of plants, trees, seedlings, garden ornaments and decorations.

There will be a special Kids Park which will display all things recycled and feature items such as compost bins, a chook house and more.

The festival runs from 10am to 3pm, admission is $10 and car parking is free.