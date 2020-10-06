How does your garden grow?

The community garden at Apex park needs your help.

If you’d like to learn about gardening organically, obtain fresh fruit, veggies and eggs, help with chook care, have your own garden plot or just help out with gardening jobs, the community garden group invites you to attend its spring open day on Saturday, October 10 from 11am to 2pm.

There will be guest speakers, Kristy Barnes and Tracy Vandepeer (more on these next week), while Sonja Gangell will be available to answer your questions.

The group also holds working bees on the first Saturday of each month from 10am, where you can go along and help ask questions or get some produce.

For any queries, contact caretaker Una on 0427 901 043.