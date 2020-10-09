Lower North undefeated in Foundation Cup

The State Foundation Cup was held in Berri last week, with 152 players taking part in the four day event.

Teams from six country regions, including Lower Northern (LN), and Upper Northern & YP (UNYP), took part in 10, 13, 15 and 17/u age groups, in both team and individual events, with a strong focus on the development pathway for junior regional players.

In the past, the individual component of the State Foundation Cup has seen players earn the right to represent Regional South Australia at the national level.

Due to the COVID pandemic, selected players will instead play in a City vs Country event in Adelaide in December.

The Lower Northern 15&U was undefeated and took out the championship, while the 17&U team was second.

The 13&U teams champion was the Upper Northern and Yorke team, with Cooper Ferme going on two make the regional state team, and Adele Inglis made the 15&U regional state team.

Local budding tennis players, Bryan Dickson (LN) and Cooper Ferme (UNYP) 13&U, and Riley Gill, Olivia Wuttke (LN) and Adele Inglis (UNYP) 15&U were selected in the state teams.

For LN, Bryan won the 13&U boys singles and Riley was r/up in the 15&U boys singles.

Olivia also did well, not only winning the 15&U girls singles but also the sportsmanship award.

Lenni Rodwell and Jamie Burdelof were joint winners of the 13&U sportsmanship award.

Emily Nordhausen-Bradley was undefeated in all team singles and doubles matches.

UNYP team member Maggie Walsh won the Sam Stosur award for team player, Oliver Lange was in the Super 10s teams champion team, and Bailey Ferme won the Erin WheatonSuper 10s John Millman award for Sportsmanship.

A team of eight U10 players also participated and enjoyed the experience.