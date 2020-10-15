All go for Wine Show

Judging for the Langton’s 2020 Clare Valley Wine Show got under way in the Clare Town Hall yesterday.

Chair of judges, locally-based wine writer Nick Ryan (right) led the judging panel, working their way through tasting in 25 classes of wine and 411 entries, with winners to be announced on Friday.

Joining Nick on the panel were David O’Leary (winemaker, O’Leary Walker Wines); Shavaughn Wells (winemaker Penfolds Nuriootpa Winery), Andrew Quin (winemaker Quin Wines), Sarah Pidgeon (winemaker Wynns Coonawarra), Matt Turnbull (state manager Mezzanine Wines Group); Michael Downer (winemaker Murdoch Hill), along with associate judges Kirby Gaudins (Kilikanoon), Lara Barmettler (Jim Barry Wines), Jess Bloomfield (Pernod Ricard) and James Lienert (WD Wines).

While he has judged at the Clare Valley Wine Show previously, this was the first year Mr Ryan had been chair of judges and said he expected some exciting and high-quality entries.

“I think regional wine shows are really important as community events, they bring the entire winemaking community together,” he said.

“It’s been a tough last couple of years for the Clare winemaking community, but hopefully we’ll see over the next few days their hard work paying off.

“I’m expecting some really exciting 2020 Rieslings. The current release riesling is always a highlight of this show and I don’t think this year will be any different.

“I think we’ll also see some strong performing shiraz and cabernet and some excitement and interest in new varieties or older varieties having an exciting resurgence.”