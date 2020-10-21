POLICE NEWS: Thursday, dah-day

• Just before 10am on Thursday, October 15, police conducted mobile radar duties on the Barrier Highway, when they detected a Holden sedan travelling at 147km/h in a 110km/h zone.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Elizabeth, was issued with a $2192 on the spot fine for speeding and breaching his provisional licence.

He was also issued with an immediate six-month loss of licence and is likely to incur a further period of suspension due to demerit points.

• A 50-year-old Crystal Brook man will face court after he was breath tested and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.239, nearly five times over the legal limit.

Just before 1pm on Thursday, a police Traffic Highway patrol stopped a man driving a Toyota station wagon on Darbon Terrace at Crystal Brook.

The man was reported for drink driving, his car was impounded for 28 days and his licence was disqualified for 12 months.

He will also be summonsed to appear in the Port Pirie Magistrates Court at a date to be set.

• Three people were arrested and a number of firearms, vehicles and other property were seized by police during a search at a Virginia address last Thursday.

Detectives from Serious Crime Taskforce, STAR Group officers and other police attended the Virginia property about 8.30am as a result of an ongoing investigation.

Police seized property including four illegal firearms, two motorcycles, a jet ski, three vehicles, drug paraphernalia, fireworks and $800 in cash. Twenty gel blasters were also located at the address.

A 34-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were arrested and charged with take part in a criminal organisation, theft of a motor vehicle, possess firearms without a licence and contravene a provision of the Code of Practice Firearms Act.

The 34-year-old was refused police bail and appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday.

The other two people were bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 31.

Other police news:

October 14: Barossa CIB reported a 32-year old female from Virginia for unlawful possession and possess prescribed equipment.

Between October 17-18: Multiple earthmoving machines were damaged and a radio stolen from a property on Tarlee Road, Kapunda.