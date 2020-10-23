Where are all the workers?

IT’S all well and good to spruik intra-state travel and encourage local tourism, but businesses in the Clare Valley region are desperately trying to find workers to cope with the influx of visitors and increased trade.

Sevenhill Hotel owner, Paul Longbottom, said while there is a shortage of workers in many industries, it’s now a critical issue in the hospitality industry.

“It’s across the board really, but we are desperate to find suitable staff,” Paul said.

“We have advertised for numerous staff in various roles since we reopened after COVID, but with no luck.”

“Every venue is advertising – we are all trying to be vibrant, adding value to the region, and while others are supporting our region, we need locals to step up, particularly with the holiday season coming up.”

Paul said while he has had a reasonable response for work from school leavers, he is soon to lose staff to university.

“There are many positions available – from bar staff (over 18 years of age) and chefs, to front of house and a duty manager – there are many positions to fill,” he said.

“We can train anyone who is eager to learn, is motivated, confident and has a good work ethic.

“All businesses require good teams, and need happy staff who are well presented too.”

Paul said people also need to be able to converse with patrons, which is becoming an issue in this day and age of electronic devices.

“Many people, particularly young ones, are not conversing any more; they are intent on only using their phones and other electronics devices, which is causing issues in the workplace,” he said.

“We need people to be able to speak with our patrons, and be welcoming not only to our business but also the region.”

Hospitality jobs often require weekend work, but Paul said shifts are flexible.

“While we operate seven days for lunch and dinner, others might be different, but we can work around this,” he said.

“Some jobs might suit people as a second job – picking up some extra money and skills too.”

“If anyone is interested, there are plenty of jobs around, and the hospitality industry needs you.”

Please contact Paul on 8843 4217 if you are looking for a career in the hospitality industry.