Where there’s a Will…

NOT to be completely outdone by his older brother, Campbell, North Adelaide’s Will Combe became the first North Adelaide player to win the Powerade Breakthrough Player Award.

Less than a week after Campbell claimed the Magarey Medal, Will Combe got the nod on the weekend as SANFL’s best emerging talent after establishing himself as a crucial cog in North’s line-up this season.

Returning to Prospect this year for the first time since 2015, the 23-year-old averaged 15.6 disposals and kicked a total of 18 goals while playing predominantly across half-forward.

Earning a $1000 cash prize and a trophy courtesy of SANFL Premier Partner Coca-Cola Amatil, Combe earned his nomination in Round 8 when he proved to be the game-breaker against West Adelaide with his four goals and 19 disposals.

Measuring in at 180cm and 79kg, Combe has also averaged four marks, three tackles and three inside 50s while appearing in all of North’s league matches upon his return from Crystal Brook.

Introduced in 2007, the Powerade Breakthrough Player is designed to recognise and reward the best emerging young talent in SANFL’s Statewide Super League.

To be eligible, players must be aged 23 and under as well as having played 10 Statewide Super League games or less at the start of the year.