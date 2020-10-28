Saintly sale

ST Mary of Bethany Goyder church has recently been deconsecrated and put on the market.

Located at the base of Mount Templeton, the 122-year-old church was put up for sale three weeks ago with hundreds of keen buyers pouncing on the church listing.

Calaby Real Estate’s Lisa Curnow, the selling agent for the property, didn’t expect the amount of interest the church would generate to local, interstate and even overseas buyers.

“The property was red hot from the moment we listed it, churches often generate a lot of interest on the market for people who love a good renovation,” Lisa said.

“South Australia’s market here for churches is cheaper compared with other states, combine that with low interest rates at the moment, and it just went wild.”

Boasting beautiful original stained glass windows that illuminate in the afternoon sun the church maintains its heritage feel with high ceilings ready for a mezzanine.

Originally the church was built in 1897 with the foundation stone laid on March 19 that year, and the final construction finished on January 19, 1898, and blessed by Bishop Harmer.

A later addition of a church tower was built on the southern side of the church in 1913 for a total cost of $203, local farmers lending a hand to build the tower.

Throughout the years the church played host to a long list of weddings with the first taking place on August 29, 1899 between Gustav Belling and Margaret Wilson.

The last wedding in the church took place on October 6, 2012 between Balaklava locals Hayden and Clare Elsworthy.

“Hayden had grown up going to the church and I had always loved the church’s history and its picturesque setting in between the hills, so it was the perfect place for us to get married,” Clare said.

The church’s final service was held on September 25 of this year with Bishop John Stead leading the service with the deconsecration following the final service.

Currently the church is under contract with Calaby Real Estate, with Lisa assuring locals the church is in ‘good hands’ for the future.