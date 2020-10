Five Red Cross volunteers received long service awards for their contributions to emergency services, at a Red Cross training session in Balaklava last Friday.

Pictured from left are: Bev Mickel (16 years), Margaret March (20 years), Heather Cunningham (20 years) and Lauren March (Emergency Services Mid North Zone coordinator).

Unable to attend due to other commitments were Di Spence (19 years) and Joy Ryan (17 years).