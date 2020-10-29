Clare High STEM building officially opened

Clare High School’s new STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) building was officially opened last week by Minister for Education John Gardner.

The Minister addressed school representatives and invited guests on Wednesday, unveiling a plaque to mark the occasion.

CHS head prefects Thomas Lymburn and Ashley White hosted the event, and student Lilly Hancock delivered an acknowledgement of country.

Following the formal ceremony, the Minister and guests were given a guided tour of the new learning space where year seven and eight STEM students demonstrated and talked about their STEM experiences and learning outcomes at the school.

Principal Sharryn Daly said since the $3.5 million project was announced in October 2016, works had been undertaken to remove some older transportable buildings to make way for the new facility.

“We now have a spectacular facility consisting of five STEM classrooms, three break out learning spaces, two teacher office/preparation areas and two outdoor learning spaces,” she said.

With the STEM learning area now complete, the process for another $5m building project has already started ($5m site upgrade for Clare High, Plains Producer, July 8, 2020) with tendering completed and work expected to begin as soon as December 14.

“It will include refurbishment of the special class and disability unit; removal of the buildings near the oval and a new build of two general learning spaces; resurfacing of the tennis courts, remarking of multiple court spaces and a large weather appropriate cover; remodelling and replacement of the student toilets in the main building; refurbishment of the reception and upstairs administration area; and upgrade of the Front of School main entrance,” Mrs Daly said.