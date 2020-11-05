Yacka celebrates 150 years

IN 1870, the Mid North town of Yacka was first surveyed along the banks of the Broughton River.

Some 150 years have passed and on Sunday, October 25, locals and expats gathered to celebrate the milestone.

A commemorative plaque was unveiled at the front of the Yacka Town Hall by Reg Eberhard and Joyce Burford who have lived in Yacka their entire lives and are still active members of the community.

The formalities were followed by a picnic lunch at Yackamoorundie Park.

A ‘Y150’ sub-committee of the Yacka Community Development Association (YCDA) Inc. was formed in August 2019 to plan a 150-year celebration and commemoration.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the planned reunion type celebration involving the wider community and ex-residents was disappointingly cancelled with the smaller local plaque unveiling and picnic held in an effort to commemorate the milestone.

YCDA chairperson Craigh Goss understood many of the community were disappointed there couldn’t be more to celebrate the district’s achievements over the 150 years.

“But in these unprecedented times, the Y150 committee created the best celebration they could under the circumstances,” he said.

“150 years is a span of time that takes many generations to accumulate and so it is with our district that many generations have lived here and have had varying skills and attributes that has created the area in which we live.”

“It would be impossible to try and define the differences between past and present generations, there are many, one of the major differences I see is the ability for us to be more mobile whereas our predecessors were restricted and their lives were more centred around Yacka. “Technology and modernisation have changed Yacka but change always happens and these changes have no more significance than those that happened 20, 50, 100 or 150 years ago. “Everyone here has their own connection with Yacka, the history of the district has personal meanings to us all.”

A unique 150 year logo was designed and replicated for the plaque and also for the 100 limited edition commemorative medallions specially minted in recognition.

At Yacka’s 125th celebration Julie-Anne Ellis’ book, ‘Hard Yacka’ was launched, and she has once again produced a leaflet about the next 25 years that can be put with the book.

Soon to be installed are two interpretive historical signs of the Yacka Historical Precinct and the Broughton River bridges that were integral to Yacka’s early years and growth.

“We are fortunate to be able to celebrate the 150 years and be grateful to those who lived here prior to our time, to acknowledge what foresight they possessed, what struggles and difficulties they endured and the successes they achieved,” Craigh continued.

“What will Yacka be like in 50 years from now?

“That same question would have been asked many times over during the 150 years.

“Hopefully another plaque will be unveiled in 2070.”