Funding for grassroot landscape management

A total of 30 community groups, sporting clubs and non-profit organisations are the successful recipients of $172,673 in grant funding from the Northern and Yorke Landscape Board.

The funding is part of the state-wide Grassroots Grants program supporting local projects to help sustainably manage the region’s landscapes.

Northern and Yorke Landscape Board chair Caroline Schaefer said she was impressed with the community’s response to the funding opportunity.

“We received more than 60 Grassroots Grants applications from community groups driven to make a difference to landscape management in our region,” she said.

“It was a difficult job for the Board to narrow down the field, but the 30 successful projects cover the entire region and will help address some of our important landscape priorities, including biodiversity, sustainable agriculture, water management and pest plant and animal control.”

Among the local projects to receive funding are:

Laura Ag Bureau – improving use and understanding of technology to improve soil health $10,842;

Gawler River Riparian Restoration – environmental restoration downstream of Gawler Bypass Bridge $10, 563;

Bundaleer Forest Community Areas Association – stage two creek rehabilitation $10,000;

Upper North Farming Systems – regenerating Goyder’s Line, re-establishing productive and profitable grasslands and shrublands $10,000;

Halbury Parklands – reduce infestations of bridal creeper, engage and train volunteers and recruit new volunteers $8323;

District Council of Mt Remarkable – Weroona Island reduction of African boxthorn, buffel grass, gazania and oputia spp $8800;

Riesling Trail – eradication of Aleppo pines and olives $5000;

World’s End Conservation – reduce impact of feral animals and overabundant species to conserve native grasslands $4610;

Trees for Life, Barabba Scrub – reduce and control bridal creeper, support volunteer bush regenerative activities $3240;

Wakefield Regional Council – Halbury Parkland signage renewal to protect natural habitat and attract more ‘green-minded’ tourists to the area $3000.

The Grassroots Grants program was first announced by the Minister for Environment and Water David Speirs in July.

“Landscapes SA is about building partnerships, rolling up our sleeves and working together to support our landscapes to thrive, leading to healthy and resilient communities, prosperous businesses and flourishing ecosystems,” Minister Speirs said.

“The Grassroots Grants Program is an important element of the Landscape SA reform agenda, and will result in $2 million in funding being provided across the state, ensuring there are more funding opportunities for communities dedicated to working in our landscape regions.

“It’s all about a back-to-basics approach and giving local communities a greater say in how we manage our natural environment.”

Grassroots Grants will be provided on an annual basis through the regional Landscape Levy, with the next round of applications opening in May 2021.